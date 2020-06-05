Fed. Circ. Shut Down Friday Amid White House Protests

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit canceled three teleconference hearings set for Friday because the building that houses the appeals court has been completely closed to court staffers and the public. Protesters gather in front of recently erected security gates Friday at Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C. The National Courts Building, next to the square, will be closed until at least Sunday, a court representative said. (Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images) The court in a notice late Thursday did not explain the reason for closing the National Courts Building — which also houses the U.S. Court of Federal Claims — that faces...

