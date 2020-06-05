Energy Tools Co. Says Rival Poached Employees, Stole IP

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas materials manufacturer NRI ATM accused a rival company of poaching two of its essential employees and using them to steal intellectual property in a complaint filed Friday in a Texas federal court. NRI ATM LLC claimed that rival equipment manufacturer Plant Services Inc. enticed former NRI employees Alvin Bell and Ruen Reynoso to switch companies and steal their former employer's intellectual property on their way out. NRI said the alleged theft and employment contract breaches were sparked by Plant Services' desire to own metal production company ATM Machine Works, which NRI later acquired. "After losing the opportunity to...

