HealthyLine Scores Patent Win Through Amazon Program

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT) -- HealthyLine has won a patent dispute against accused infringers through Amazon's evaluation program that helps patent owners resolve conflicts with those they believe are selling infringing products on the e-commerce platform, the heated therapy mat company has announced. In a press release issued Friday, HealthyLine said manufacturers and resellers that infringe its patented infrared heat therapy mats have been suspended by Amazon "for all related listings with serious consequences for infringers' businesses." Lindsay Griesbach, HealthyLine's director of brand development and strategic partnerships, said in a statement that the company is happy with the outcome. "Our team has worked hard to develop products...

