CDI Escapes $20M Suit Over Chemical Plant Design Mistakes

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A technical support services company doesn't owe US Methanol LLC over $20 million in damages because the support outfit fulfilled its part of a contract for what became the botched development of a chemical plant, a West Virginia federal judge has ruled. Judge Joseph R. Goodwin said Friday that CDI, which provides technical support for energy and chemical projects, had fulfilled its obligations to US Methanol when it suggested the hiring of civil engineer Randall Chase, who later allegedly designed a faulty structure that cost the chemical company millions of dollars. Because the contract between CDI and US Methanol included a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS