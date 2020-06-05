Okla. State Issued 1-Year NCAA Tourney Ban For Bribery Case

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The NCAA on Friday banned Oklahoma State University from the men's college basketball tournament for one year and hit a former assistant basketball coach with a 10-year show-cause penalty after the coach pled guilty to accepting bribes in the federal college basketball corruption probe. The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions decision focused on the conduct of former University of South Carolina assistant and later Oklahoma State associate head coach Lamont Evans, who was sentenced by a Manhattan federal judge in June 2019 to three months in prison and ordered him to forfeit $22,000 of bribe money taken to steer his...

