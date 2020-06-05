Dow Chemical, Others Must Face 24 Contaminated Water Suits

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that Dow Chemical Co., Ferro Corp. and Vulcan Materials Corp. must face claims from two dozen New York water authorities and municipalities alleging they allowed a toxic chemical to get into their groundwater. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Nina Gershon told the companies that the plaintiffs' claims that 1,4-dioxane is fungible and that therefore the chemicals made by each defendant are chemically indistinguishable from those made by the others does not undermine other factual pleadings that the three companies allowed the chemical to contaminate water supplies. In a motion to dismiss,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS