PetSmart Hemp Class Action Efforts Dropped For Now

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Two proposed class action lawsuits against PetSmart Inc. were voluntarily dismissed without prejudice Friday, after customers alleged the store sold hemp products for pets that were not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The plaintiffs behind the cases, both in the Southern District of Florida, said in their one-page notices that the dismissals were not part of any compromise or dispute resolution. Broward County, Florida, resident Astorria Sassano said in her complaint that she purchased a bottle of Only Natural Pet Hemp Seed Oil with Krill and Cod Liver from a Fort Lauderdale PetSmart store on April 19, believing...

