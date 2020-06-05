DC Circ. Backs Playboy Reporter Over White House Ban

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday affirmed the reinstatement of a Playboy magazine reporter's White House press pass, which had been temporarily suspended last year following a clash with a former Trump administration aide, ruling that the reporter was not given proper notice as to the severity of the potential penalty. In a unanimous decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge David S. Tatel, the panel backed a lower court's preliminary injunction, which found then-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham's decision to temporarily revoke Brian Karem's so-called hard pass in the wake of a confrontation with Sebastian Gorka, a radio host and former...

