DC Accuses Elevate Of Pushing Predatory Loans

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Elevate Credit Inc. has deceptively peddled high-cost loans to consumers in the nation's capital and charged millions of dollars in illegal interest in the process, the District of Columbia alleged in a new lawsuit on Friday. According to a complaint filed in D.C. superior court, loans offered under the Texas-based online lender's "Rise" and "Elastic" brands have carried interest rates far above D.C.'s legal limits and have been misleadingly marketed to borrowers there as cheaper alternatives to other forms of credit. "Elevate misrepresented the nature of their loans — which had interest rates that ran up to 42 times over the...

