Facebook, Reddit Dodge Philly TV Anchor's Photo Use Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday threw out claims from a Philadelphia local news anchor that Facebook, Reddit and image hosting website Imgur had allowed her likeness to be used without her permission in advertisements for erectile dysfunction treatments and online dating services.

Addressing what he said was a matter that hadn't yet been subject to Third Circuit guidance, U.S. District Judge John Milton Younge agreed that the Communications Decency Act, which largely shields website operators from liability for third-party content posted on their websites, barred right of publicity claims brought by Fox 29 anchor Karen Hepp.

While the CDA includes...

