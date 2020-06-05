Law360's Pro Say: Why Are Cops (Sort Of) Above The Law?

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- George Floyd's death at the hands of the Minneapolis police has led to charges against several officers. But prosecution of cops is rare, and rarer still are successful suits alleging police brutality that are brought by victims or their families. On this week's Pro Say podcast, we ask the question: why is it so hard to hold the police accountable? This Week Ep. 153: Why Are Cops (Sort Of) Above The Law? Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain...

