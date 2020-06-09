BakerHostetler Nabs Employment Duo From Reed Smith

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has expanded its Houston presence with the addition of two employment law litigators from Reed Smith LLP with expertise in areas ranging from discrimination cases to wage-and-hour issues. Mark D. Temple and Peter J. Stuhldreher have both been added to BakerHostetler's roster of labor and employment attorneys as partners, the firm said in an announcement Friday. Temple told Law360 on Tuesday that multiple aspects about BakerHostetler factored into him wanting to make the move, adding that the firm will enable him to provide value to clients in the areas he and Stuhldreher work in, such as the wage-and-hour and trade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS