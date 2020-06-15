A Setback For ITC's Goal Of Adjudicating Design-Arounds

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Enforcement of exclusion orders issued by the U.S. International Trade Commission under Section 337 is the responsibility of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A recent case involving road construction machines illustrates the difficulties that can arise when an exclusion order is applied against products not adjudicated in the ITC investigation, including so-called design-arounds. In Certain Road Construction Machines and Components Thereof,[1] the ITC issued a limited exclusion order based on its determination that certain machines imported by respondent Wirtgen America Inc. infringed a claim of an asserted patent.[2] The exclusion order contained standard ITC language, indicating its applicability to Wirtgen's machines...

