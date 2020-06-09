Forex Investor Opens Trial Over Swiss Franc 'Flash Crash'

Law360, London (June 9, 2020, 1:42 AM BST) -- A foreign exchange investor launched its trial Monday against FXCM by accusing the trading platform of overriding its automatic trade order during the Swiss franc's "flash crash" five years ago, a breach of contract that cost it more than $591,000. During opening submissions, counsel for Target Rich International Ltd. noted that Forex Capital Markets Ltd. maintained it was under no contractual obligation to stop trading at the price set by the investor to stem its losses. But there are obligations imposed by FXCM under the Financial Conduct Authority's "conduct of investment business" rules, said Gerard McMeel of Guildhall Chambers, that come...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS