PE Firm Kicks Off £1.6B Fraud Trial Over Barclays' Funding

Law360, London (June 8, 2020, 4:58 PM BST) -- Lawyers for PCP Capital Partners told a judge on Monday that Barclays Bank PLC fraudulently misled the private equity company over the terms of a deal struck with Qatar during the financial crisis, as a nine-week trial got under way in London. The private equity company has opened its High Court case against Barclays as it seeks damages of up to £1.6 billion ($2 billion). (AP) PCP Capital opened its case against Barclays for damages of up to £1.6 billion ($2 billion). The case focuses on the bank's efforts to raise capital in 2008 as it sought to avoid a bailout from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS