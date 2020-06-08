Developer Can't Appeal Libyan Fund's Bankruptcy Order

Law360, London (June 8, 2020, 3:58 PM BST) -- A judge in London denied U.K. property magnate Glenn Maud permission on Monday to fight his decision to bankrupt him over the debt he owes Libya's sovereign wealth fund in connection with a billion-euro deal to buy Santander's Madrid headquarters. High Court Judge Richard Snowden refused Maud a direct line to the Court of Appeal to challenge his order, which granted the Libyan Investment Authority's bankruptcy petition in April. The judge said there is no reason to think Maud's creditors would be worse off if he became bankrupt and had to sell his shares in a company called Ramblas Investments BV, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS