Activists Fight Bid To Ax Suit Over Endangered Toad

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A federal wildlife agency's argument that it should retain its admittedly deficient plan to protect the endangered Houston toad doesn't make sense and shouldn't allow the government to escape a lawsuit, the Center for Biological Diversity has told a D.C. federal court. The environmental group said Friday that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has an obligation to amend its 1984 recovery plan for the toad because a revision to the Endangered Species Act passed four years later by Congress required more vigorous enforcement that hasn't occurred. The government had argued in its motion to dismiss that the wildlife agency had...

