High Court To Review Dispute Over Faulty Deportation Notices

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 10:07 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider whether a deportation notice that contains missing information can be fixed with a follow-up notice. Cars drive past the Varick Street Immigration Court in Manhattan. The U.S. Supreme Court will resolve a circuit split over whether immigration court notices must contain all the legally required information in one document to trigger the so-called "stop-time rule." (Kevin Penton | Law360) The high court will seek to resolve a circuit split over whether these immigration court notices, known as a notice to appear, can consist of multiple documents, or whether they must contain all the...

