Door Makers Partially Settle Unprecedented Antitrust Fight

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Door makers Jeld-Wen Inc. and Steves and Sons Inc. have settled part of their yearslong antitrust dispute, which yielded a first-of-its-kind divestiture order in private litigation between rival companies, according to filings in Virginia federal court. Word of the "confidential settlement agreement and mutual release" came first in the older of Steves' lawsuits against Jeld-Wen, first filed in 2016. On Thursday, Steves gave notice that it was withdrawing a motion that had accused Jeld-Wen of continuing to impose overcharges even after it was hit with $185 million total in trebled damages, along with the divestiture order, which remain untouched by the settlement. ...

