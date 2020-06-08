Wis. Atty Arrested, Accused Of Spitting At, Pushing Protesters

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin lawyer who is accused of spitting at a Black Lives Matter protester, pushing another protester outside her home and later kneeing a police officer was arrested twice over the weekend, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Stephanie Rapkin, a 64-year-old real estate planning and probate attorney who practices law in Mequon, on Saturday spat at a teenage protester during a Black Lives Matter march in her hometown of Shorewood, Wisconsin, according to police. Police later arrested her that night, but because of current policies stemming from the pandemic, they said...

