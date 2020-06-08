Pot Co. Tilray's Leaders Hit With New Suit Over Hyped Venture

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The leaders of Canadian medical cannabis company Tilray Inc. were hit with a shareholder action in Delaware federal court on Friday, alleging that they sold their shares with insider knowledge that a much-heralded partnership with a brand company had been overhyped. Tilray shareholder Lee Morgan alleged that the company's CEO and other board members were responsible for the company issuing misleading statements overstating the value of a partnership inked with marketing company Authentic Brands Group LLC in 2019. Morgan's complaint, which seeks to sue derivatively on behalf of the company, accuses Tilray's officers of selling their shares throughout 2019 at artificially...

