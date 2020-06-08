8th Circ. Won't Budge On Decision Backing Minn. Grid Law

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 11:18 AM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday stood by its ruling that a Minnesota law giving in-state electric transmission companies a right of first refusal before out-of-state companies can build new lines doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution's dormant commerce clause. The appeals court rejected en banc and panel rehearing requests from transmission developer LSP Transmission Holdings LLC, leaving in place an Eighth Circuit panel's March 25 decision upholding Minnesota's right of first refusal law. Circuit Judges James B. Loken and David R. Stras didn't participate in the rehearing decision, according to the Eighth Circuit's order. The Eighth Circuit panel said in its decision...

