Feds Say Oil Biz Can't Ditch $7M Jones Act Fees In Ch. 11

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 3:42 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has asked a Delaware bankruptcy court to reject Furie Operating Alaska LLC's third try at a Chapter 11 sale, saying the oil and gas company is trying to duck out on $7 million it owes for a Jones Act settlement. In an objection filed Friday, the agency urged the court to reject the company's proposed Chapter 11 plan — which includes a $5 million sale to Hex LLC — because it would allow the company to terminate a 2017 agreement under which Furie agreed to pay $10 million for the company's alleged use in 2011 of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS