Insurance Co. Can't Escape $150M RICO And Fraud Claims

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida health insurance company lost its bid to escape allegations that it participated in a $150 million scam to get consumers to buy shoddy insurance plans, with a federal judge saying most of its arguments had already been heard and rejected by the court. In an order filed Sunday, U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal kept alive Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and fraud claims led by Elizabeth Belin against Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and its subsidiary, saying despite the company's arguments to the contrary, the latest amended complaint makes enough specific allegations about the company's participation to proceed in...

