Law Profs Urge Fed. Circ. To Narrow Assignor Estoppel Rule

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Dozens of intellectual property law professors urged the full Federal Circuit on Friday to narrow a panel's finding that the sale of a patent holder's rights bars the former holder from challenging the validity of the same patent in district court under the assignor estoppel doctrine. In a friend-of-the-court brief, 26 professors from across the country argued that the long-standing doctrine, which has emerged over decades, prevents inventors and those with ties to them from moving to invalidate bad patents, despite being in the best position to raise a challenge. Their arguments were filed as the Federal Circuit considers motions for...

