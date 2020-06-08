Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Law Profs Urge Fed. Circ. To Narrow Assignor Estoppel Rule

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Dozens of intellectual property law professors urged the full Federal Circuit on Friday to narrow a panel's finding that the sale of a patent holder's rights bars the former holder from challenging the validity of the same patent in district court under the assignor estoppel doctrine.

In a friend-of-the-court brief, 26 professors from across the country argued that the long-standing doctrine, which has emerged over decades, prevents inventors and those with ties to them from moving to invalidate bad patents, despite being in the best position to raise a challenge.

Their arguments were filed as the Federal Circuit considers motions for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!