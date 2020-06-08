Fed. Circ. Sidesteps Notice Issue For Cos. Tied To Microsoft

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Monday said that Iron Oak Technologies LLC didn't provide sufficient pre-suit infringement notice to Microsoft, but punted on the question of whether manufacturers Microsoft works with were sufficiently notified in separate ongoing cases. The nonprecedential opinion called the appeal "unconventional" because the briefing focused almost entirely on whether Iron Oak's notification letters to the manufacturers were sufficient, though none of them are party to the appeal. Since no final judgments have been entered in those cases, in which Microsoft is not a party, the court said it can't consider the matter. "To the extent the district...

