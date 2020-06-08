Wealhouse Venture Lands $186M In Freddie Mac Financing

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A venture of Wealhouse Capital Management and Western Wealth Capital has landed $185.63 million of Freddie Mac financing for a 1,439-unit portfolio of five Phoenix-area multifamily properties, according to an announcement on Monday from borrower-side broker Jones Lang LaSalle. The seven-year financing is for Greentree Place and Autumn Creek in Chandler, Arizona; Carlyle Apartments and the Carlyle Townhomes in Phoenix; and Spring Meadow in Glendale, Arizona. The financing is structured as five separate seven-year loans, according to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., which said on Monday the properties are in "excellent locations" in the Phoenix metro area. "The Phoenix multihousing market has...

