Commerce Retracts Anti-Dumping Duty On German Steel Kegs

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce is revoking an anti-dumping duty on German kegs after an American keg manufacturer informed the department that it received an investment that will triple its production within three years, according to a Federal Register notice to be published Tuesday. Commerce agreed to drop a 7.47% anti-dumping duty on refillable stainless steel kegs less than six months after the tariff was issued at the request of American Keg Co., which said it received an investment from German company Blefa Kegs Inc. Blefa bought a major stake in American Keg and pledged to expand the domestic company's operations,...

