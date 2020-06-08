Ex-Del. Bankruptcy Judge To Join Boy Scouts Mediation Panel

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday said she will appoint her former colleague on the bench, Kevin J. Carey, to serve on a three-member mediation panel in the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 as the complex case moves forward. During a hearing held via telephone, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said she believes Carey, who joined Hogan Lovells after retiring from the Delaware bankruptcy court last year, has the expertise to effectively serve as mediator in the Chapter 11 case. Carey will join Timothy Gallagher and Paul Finn on the mediation panel, with Judge Silverstein ruling out one of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS