Fed. Circ. Reverses Atty Fee Award In Sippy Cup IP Case

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Monday that a failed patent lawsuit over spill-proof sippy cups is not exceptional enough to merit attorney fees, finding in a precedential opinion that a lower court "abused its discretion" in awarding the fees without adjudicating the issues. In a 16-page opinion, a three-judge panel overturned a California federal judge's decision that granted Luv N' Care Ltd.'s bid for $1 million in a patent dispute against Munchkin Inc. The lower court had deemed the case exceptional because Munchkin concealed relevant prior art during litigation, and its amended trademark claims were so weak they were abandoned. Following a 40-minute...

