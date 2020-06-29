Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Roberts Casts Pivotal Vote For Abortion Rights, With A Catch

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 11:24 PM EDT) -- The biggest abortion case since President Donald Trump filled two seats on the U.S. Supreme Court ended Monday with Chief Justice John Roberts as the decisive vote in a ruling that simultaneously produced elation and alarm among abortion rights supporters and seemed certain to trigger new litigation.

On the core issue in June Medical Services v. Russo, Justice Roberts and the high court's four liberal justices wiped out Louisiana's Act 620, which would have required abortion doctors to hold admitting privileges at local hospitals. The outcome was striking because Justice Roberts voted in the minority in 2016 to uphold a virtually identical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!