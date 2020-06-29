Roberts Casts Pivotal Vote For Abortion Rights, With A Catch

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 11:24 PM EDT) -- The biggest abortion case since President Donald Trump filled two seats on the U.S. Supreme Court ended Monday with Chief Justice John Roberts as the decisive vote in a ruling that simultaneously produced elation and alarm among abortion rights supporters and seemed certain to trigger new litigation. On the core issue in June Medical Services v. Russo, Justice Roberts and the high court's four liberal justices wiped out Louisiana's Act 620, which would have required abortion doctors to hold admitting privileges at local hospitals. The outcome was striking because Justice Roberts voted in the minority in 2016 to uphold a virtually identical...

