Facebook Says Cybersquatters Impersonate To Seed Malware

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp filed suit in Virginia federal court Monday against 12 domain names they say mimic their web addresses, accusing the sites of impersonating the social media giants in an attempt to spread malware and viruses in violation of the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act. According to the lawsuit, all 12 of the domains have been registered with the use of a domain registration proxy service based out of India called Compsys that blocks access to the domain licensees' identity and contact information. Facebook Inc. owns Instagram LLC and WhatsApp Inc. The social media companies said they are seeking an...

