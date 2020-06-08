Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Baker Botts Gets Suit Claiming Extortion Moved To Calif.

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge granted Baker Botts LLP's bid to send a suit, which alleges the firm used "force, threats and intimidation" in attempting to extort $9.6 million from an attorney, to California federal court, ruling Monday that the action has virtually no meaningful connection to his district.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein sent the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit from Harvey J. Kesner and his former firm, then known as Sichenzia Ross Ference Kesner LLP, to the Southern District of California, calling Kesner's opposition to the transfer "frivolous" and tagging him with $1,000 in attorney fees....

