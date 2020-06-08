Yacht Builder, Broker Must Arbitrate Commission Fight

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday ordered yacht brokerage company Northrop & Johnson Yachts-Ships Inc. to arbitrate in the Netherlands its dispute with a Dutch yacht builder over an allegedly unpaid commission related to the sale of two yachts to billionaire Larry Van Tuyl. Northrop & Johnson sued luxury yacht builder Royal Van Lent Shipyard BV and its Florida-based affiliate Feadship America Inc. in October, claiming the two intentionally excluded it from negotiations on the billionaire's purchase of a new, larger yacht. The brokerage company entered a May 2015 commission agreement with Royal Van Lent that included an arbitration provision for...

