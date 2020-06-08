Crypto Investment Scheme Blocked By Texas Regulator

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Texas securities regulator has ordered a New York-based crypto investment business to stop soliciting investments in the state, alleging that the company's website contains false information and omits crucial facts. In a Friday order, the Texas State Securities Board outlined in an emergency cease and desist order that Coinvaultpro has been soliciting investments in Texas without the necessary state licenses. The order also ran through various falsehoods on the Coinvaultpro website, including fake photos of the company's purported management team. The website further omits information material to how it generates profits through its purported cryptocurrency mining operation. New Rochelle-based Coinvaultpro...

