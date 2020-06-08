Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jailed Biotech Inside Trader Gets 5-Year Ban In SEC Case

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A former biotech employee convicted for insider trading can't fight off a related civil case, a Massachusetts federal judge said Monday, granting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a win and slapping the ex-worker with a five-year ban on serving as a corporate director or officer.

U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs said former Akebia Therapeutics Inc. employee Schultz "Jason" Chan's pending appeal of his conviction doesn't stop the SEC and the court from holding him civilly responsible for the same conduct.

"Chan's liability for the insider trading scheme at issue here has already been fully resolved on the merits," Judge Burroughs said.

Judge Burroughs sided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!