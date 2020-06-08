Jailed Biotech Inside Trader Gets 5-Year Ban In SEC Case

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A former biotech employee convicted for insider trading can't fight off a related civil case, a Massachusetts federal judge said Monday, granting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a win and slapping the ex-worker with a five-year ban on serving as a corporate director or officer. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs said former Akebia Therapeutics Inc. employee Schultz "Jason" Chan's pending appeal of his conviction doesn't stop the SEC and the court from holding him civilly responsible for the same conduct. "Chan's liability for the insider trading scheme at issue here has already been fully resolved on the merits," Judge Burroughs said. Judge Burroughs sided...

