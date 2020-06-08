E-Cig Trade Group Fights Another Flavored Vape Ban In Calif.

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The CA Smoke and Vape Association filed a lawsuit Sunday in Los Angeles federal court seeking to nix a ban on flavored electronic cigarette products put in place by Palmdale, California, just weeks after the trade group filed a similar suit against Los Angeles County. The vape trade association, which calls itself CARR, and its Palmdale-based member shop Cig Plus argued that a city ordinance that took effect Wednesday shouldn't be allowed to stand, because it's preempted by federal law. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is properly charged with regulating tobacco products, and Congress "explicitly" said state and local governments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS