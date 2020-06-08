Chancery Is The Right Venue For $525M OnCourse Deal Fight

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Professional education video company OnCourse Learning Corporation and an investor will have to litigate an alleged $525 million contract dispute in Chancery Court per the terms of their contract, a Delaware judge has determined. In an order filed electronically on Friday, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis granted a transfer motion filed by defendants CIP OCL Investments LLC, CIP Capital Fund LP and four executives to move plaintiffs Online Healthnow Inc. and Bertelsmann Inc's breach of contract suit to Chancery Court. "The court finds and holds that ... the agreement is not ambiguous. Any action, suit or other proceeding arising...

