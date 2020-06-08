SEC Cuts Accountant Slack For Self-Reporting Insider Trading

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A former contract accountant with biotech firm Illumina will pay nearly $374,000 to settle an insider trading claim in a deal that spares her the full brunt of a civil penalty because she self-reported, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said. Jana Faith Kiena, a certified public accountant who began processing revenue from monthly service agreements for the San Diego-based firm in May 2019, used material nonpublic information gleaned during company meetings to execute put option contracts that allowed her to reap nearly $250,000, according to Friday's settlement order. "Kiena knew or was reckless in not knowing that information about Illumina's revenue...

