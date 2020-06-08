Texas Hemp Group Asks State To Allow Sale Of Smokables

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Texas hemp trade organization is pushing for the state to strike a proposed rule that would bar the sale of smokable forms of hemp, saying such a prohibition is not supported by state or federal hemp legislation and is unenforceable. The proposed rule at issue would ban the manufacture, processing, distribution or retail sale of smokable hemp products, which the Texas Hemp Industries Association, or TXHIA, says is a step too far since the state statute paving the way for hemp production in Texas only explicitly bars the manufacturing and processing of smokable products. Coleman Hemphill, president of the TXHIA, wrote...

