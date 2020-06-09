6th Circ. Says Judge Could Decide Asylum For Migrant Teen

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit majority held that an immigration judge had the authority to decide that a 19-year-old Salvadoran teen wasn't eligible for asylum, finding that only unaccompanied minors can seek asylum from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The 2-1 panel ruled Monday that even though Luis Eduardo Cuellar Garcia — who is seeking to overturn an immigration judge's 2018 ruling that he is not eligible for asylum — met the definition of an unaccompanied minor when he entered the U.S., he was an adult when he applied for asylum in August 2017 and had to seek asylum from an immigration judge....

