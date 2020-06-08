Heinz Beats Sauce Maker's TM Suit Over 'Mayochup'

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A New Orleans federal judge tossed a trademark lawsuit Monday against The Kraft Heinz Co. over its mayonnaise-ketchup spread called "Mayochup," finding a Louisiana sauce maker abandoned his "Metchup" trademark after selling just 34 bottles of his earlier version of the condiment. In a six-page order, U.S. District Judge Greg Gerard Guidry granted Heinz's motion for summary judgment and denied sauce maker Dennis Perry's summary judgment bid, finding that Perry effectively abandoned his trademark for Metchup by not using the trademark in commerce. The judge noted that Perry got a federal trademark for the word Metchup but didn't register the trademark...

