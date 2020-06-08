Oxy, Gas Royalty Owners Settle $13M Payments Dispute

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Some 1,800 gas royalty owners have reached a confidential settlement with Oxy USA Inc. in their $13 million suit accusing the company of shorting them on payments, according to court documents filed Monday. The settlement announced in Kansas federal court ends a two-year battle that started when lead plaintiff Hitch Enterprises Inc. claimed the oil and gas business shouldn't have subtracted processing costs from the royalties it paid out. The royalty owners also argued that their payments weren't based on the best available price, according to court documents. "The Parties appearing herein have reached a settlement disposing of all claims brought...

