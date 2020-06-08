New Relief Possible As Justices Revisit Deportation Notices

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to take a second look at the requirements for deportation notices could pave the way for thousands of immigrants seeking to remain in the U.S., while also testing the limits of possible relief for older immigration cases. The high court said Monday it would decide if an immigrant's accrued time in the U.S. can be cut short by a multipart court notice, called a notice to appear, or if the government must include all required information on a single document to stop the residency clock. Time spent in the U.S. is key to immigrants' eligibility for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS