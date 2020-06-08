Writers Guild Calls On AFL-CIO To Oust Police Union

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Writers Guild of America, East called on the AFL-CIO on Monday to kick out the International Union of Police Associations in one of organized labor's strongest rebukes yet to police unions, which have faced criticism amid a wave of protests over police violence against African Americans. The WGA-East Council passed a unanimous resolution calling police unions "incompatible with the AFL-CIO's stated goals" of ending oppression, deprivation and cruelty and advocating for workers and social equity. The demand makes the Writers Guild the first AFL-CIO member union to call on the powerful federation to cut ties with the 100,000-member IUAP....

