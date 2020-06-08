Oracle Urges 9th Circ. To Revive Software IP Suit Against HP

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Oracle Corp. urged a Ninth Circuit panel at a hearing Monday to revive its software copyright lawsuit against Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., saying the company presented clear evidence of infringement and that the case should have been sent to a jury. Oracle's attorney Gregory G. Garre of Latham & Watkins LLP told the panel during a video teleconference that testimony by HPE employees and a spreadsheet produced by HPE during discovery showed infringement, but the district judge wrongly ignored or downplayed the evidence. Garre said the district court's summary judgment ruling shifted the burden of proof "to draw reasonable inferences in favor...

