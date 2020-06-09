ConAgra Gets Win In Suit Over Exploding PAM Can

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has thrown out a woman's claims against ConAgra Foods Inc. that a can of PAM exploded and injured her while she was cooking, saying she failed to establish that any defect in the can's design led to her injuries. In an order signed last week but released Monday, U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen granted summary judgment to ConAgra and DS Containers Inc. on the suit filed by Lucita Urena, finding that Urena could not show that there was an alternate, safer design that would have prevented the explosion. In the 2016 suit, Urena alleged that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS