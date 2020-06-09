Schwazze Picks Up 14 Colo. Dispensaries For $118M

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The cannabis company Schwazze has announced it signed acquisition agreements for 14 Colorado locations of the retail cannabis operator Star Buds for about $118 million in a combination of stock and cash. Schwazze, which previously operated as Medicine Man Technologies Inc., announced Monday that the deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020 and includes 13 Star Buds retail operations and one cultivation location. A senior director of corporate communications for Schwazze did not know which law firms advised the deal. Schwazze said it is the first publicly traded company deemed suitable to operate a plant-touching business and...

