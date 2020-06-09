Servier Urges Justices To Play By EU Pay-For-Delay Ruling

Law360, London (June 9, 2020, 9:26 PM BST) -- Drugmaker Servier urged the U.K.'s highest court Tuesday to rule that English litigation alleging it blocked generic competition to its blood pressure medication can't veer from a European court's finding that it didn't hold potentially anti-competitive dominance over the market. Counsel for the pharmaceutical company also suggested to the U.K. Supreme Court that the matter might be ripe to refer to the European Union's highest court, saying the question of whether an EU law decision is binding as "res judicata" on a national court has not yet been previously considered. "There is no doubt that it is necessary to resolve, one...

