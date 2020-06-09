'Rogue' Publisher Closed Over Dubious Sales Tactics

Law360, London (June 9, 2020, 5:53 PM BST) -- A U.K. judge shut down a "rogue education publisher" accused of duping small companies into forking over some £2.5 million ($3.17 million) for sponsorship slots in booklets sent to schools, a British watchdog said Tuesday. A district court in Manchester formally wound up Safety Guide Ltd. on June 4, following an investigation into the company's sales tactics and allegations that it misled businesses about its relationship with U.K. schools, according to the Insolvency Service. The publisher allegedly sent schools informational booklets focusing on knife-crime and bullying and sold businesses "sponsorship opportunities" featuring their names. But investigators said the company persuaded businesses...

